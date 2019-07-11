News

TiE Chennai named global best

TiE Chennai chapter has been recognised as global best chapter for 2018-19 by TiE Global. In a press statement, TiE Chennai said it was chosen as winner among 60 chapters globally, for introducing initiatives that have set benchmarks for building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

With 180-plus active charter members, TiE Chennai introduced TiE Sandhai (marketplace), TiE Reach and Mentor Connect to support entrepreneurship, a press release said.

