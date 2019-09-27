TiE Chennai to host 12th edition of Tiecon on Oct 11, 12

Chenn

With the Gen-E storm brewing in India’s startup ecosystem, the future dynamics of business practices is set to undergo tremendous transformation. In an effort to unravel the insights on ‘what makes the generation click’, TiE Chennai will host the 12th edition of TiECON Chennai 2019 in the city on October 11 and 12.

Themed ‘GenE: Future Ready?’ the two-day event will bring together entrepreneurs, thought leaders and opinion-makers to look at the entrepreneurial experience through a multi-faceted lens, says a press release.

CK Ranganathan, President, TiE Chennai, and Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare, said this year’s conference revolves around the need for entrepreneurs to be future ready by understanding the nuances and attitude of all entrepreneurs, making it an insightful conference with visionary discussions, the release said