TiE confers Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award on Birla

Silicon Valley-based The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has conferred the Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award- Business Transformation on Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group.

He is the first Indian industrialist to receive this award for his leadership of a globally diversified conglomerate during the pandemic.

Birla joins an exclusive list of global entrepreneurs to receive the award this year that include Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Immigrant Entrepreneur), Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - First Generation) and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Entrepreneurial CEO).

The awardees were selected by an independent jury chaired by Venture Capitalist, Tim Draper, Founder, Draper University.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said the Group stands out for its pace of activity, range of businesses and breadth of its geographical presence. The pandemic brought to the fore the inherent resilience and agility of the group that enabled businesses to reboot and renew.

"I receive this award on behalf of 140,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities," he said.