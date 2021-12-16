TiE confers Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award on Birla

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Silicon Valley-based The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has conferred the Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award- Business Transformation on Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group.
He is the first Indian industrialist to receive this award for his leadership of a globally diversified conglomerate during the pandemic.
Birla joins an exclusive list of global entrepreneurs to receive the award this year that include Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Immigrant Entrepreneur), Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - First Generation) and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Entrepreneurial CEO).
The awardees were selected by an independent jury chaired by Venture Capitalist, Tim Draper, Founder, Draper University.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said the Group stands out for its pace of activity, range of businesses and breadth of its geographical presence. The pandemic brought to the fore the inherent resilience and agility of the group that enabled businesses to reboot and renew.
"I receive this award on behalf of 140,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities," he said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...