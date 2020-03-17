News

TiE Women opens $100,000 challenge

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) has launched TiE Women to promote entrepreneurship among women. The initiative, which was to be launched at an event last week, was kicked off through a webcast from Hyderabad, owing to Covid-19 concerns.

To start off, TiE Women has called for a $100,000 challenge. “A series of chapter-level start-up support programmes for women entrepreneurs will be conducted, culminating in a regional competition to be held on June 12,” said Sridhar Reddy TiE Hyderabad President and Chairman and Managing Director of CntrlS DataCenters.

Four finalists will be selected, including a Chapter winner and three runners up. The chapter Winner would get an opportunity to attend a fully paid entrepreneurship boot camp in India.

This will followed by a sponsored trip to the TiE Global Summit scheduled to be held in Dubai in December 2020. “The winner also gains a chance to win an equity-free fund of $100,000 for her business pitch in Dubai,” he said.

