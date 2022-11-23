The 11th Edition of Kerala’s largest conference on entrepreneurship, ‘TiEcon Kerala 2022’ will be held on December 2 and 3 at Le Meridien Convention Centre. Over 1,000 delegates are expected to participate in the event.

The event will cover important aspects based on its theme Innovation, Investment, Infrastructure and will provide knowledge and guidance to Startups, entrepreneurs and professionals to increase growth in their respective fields, said Anisha Cherian, President, TiE Kerala.

The participants can register online at https://hub.tie.org/e/tiecon-kerala-2022

TiEcon Kerala 2022 will feature more than 30 speakers from across the globe. The conference is giving special focus on the theme Innovation Investment and Infrastructure and will cover the topics such as innovation in Health Tech and Tourism, Digital Ecosystem, Digital Infrastructure, the role of the State in enabling entrepreneurship, Mentoring Master classes on sectoral topics, Startup showcases and curated networking are some of the other highlights of the conference.

TiE Kerala will present entrepreneurs and business leaders for the prestigious TiEcon Kerala Awards instituted to recognize and encourage outstanding Kerala based Entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders. The eight categories for awards are The Startup of the year, Scale up of the year, Entrepreneur of the year, Next Generation Achiever, Innovator of the year, Social Impact Entrepreneur, Ecosystem Enabler and Lifetime Achievement.

TiEcon Kerala 2022 is powered by HSBC and KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit