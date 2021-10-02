TiE’s Sustainability Summit begins on October 4

Scripting a survival
The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is organising a three-day TiE Sustainability Summit (TSS 2021) beginning October 4.
The virtual conference, with the theme ‘Where entrepreneurship meets sustainability’, is expected to be attended by over 25,000 social entrepreneurs, policy makers, academics, impact investors, mentors, incubators and representatives from accelerators focused on social enterprises.
“We have received registrations from the social enterprises and other players in the ecosystem in over 54 countries,” said Manohar Reddy, TSS Global Chair and President TiE Hyderabad.
“Over 85 per cent of registrants are Founders, Co-founders, Chairs, Managing Directors and Directors of social enterprises,” he said.
The conference would discuss issues such as policy making, how to address UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how to shape the future of social enterprises to deliver affordable solutions to underprivileged people.
“The summit will discuss unique solutions to challenges such as access to water, healthcare, education, electricity, transportation and agricultural production,” Suresh Raju, TSS 2021 Co-Chair and Vice-President of TiE Hyderabad, said.
About 200 social impact investors will be attending the summit.
