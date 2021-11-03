TIIC, SIDM, CII ink pact to facilitate defence manufacturing in MSME sector

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) to develop the Defence Manufacturing ecosystem, has partnered with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to catalyse and facilitate defence manufacturing in the MSME sector in the State.
In this regard a MoU between TIIC, CII and SIDM was signed in the presence of Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, on November 1, says a State government press release.
The Tamilnadu Defence Corridor with five Nodes at Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Salem and Hosur presents an opportunity for the growth of the MSMEs of Tamil Nadu in the Defence Manufacturing ecosystem coupled with creation of employment opportunities for the youth of the State. Defence Manufacturing will play an important role in realising Chief Minister’s of Vision of making Tamil Nadu economy a $1 trillion economy by 2030.
Through this partnership, in the first phase “Champion MSME Industries” in each of the five Nodes will be identified. They will be enabled with guidance and support for enhancing their managerial and technical capabilities to meet the demands of the Defence Sector. The partnership intends to address the needs of the MSME sector in meeting the Defence indigenisation and manufacturing requirements, skillset development, infrastructure buildup and investment promotion in Defence Manufacturing ecosystem in the State, the release said.
