Time for India to step up support for neighbours: Jaishankar 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Covid- 19 pandemic has generated a sense that India has something to bring to the table which is necessary for global recovery and that the sense of trust in India has increased. He added that this is time for India to step up support for neighborhood countries including Sri Lanka which is facing balance payment issues. Jaishankar was speaking at the inaugural session of Asia Economic Dialogue, jointly hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Pune International Centre, on Wednesday.

Jaishankar said in his online address that India has recently upgraded its relationship with UAE after Covid -19. India has stood firmly by its neighbours during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We think the neighborhood comes first in time of difficulties. There are still some countries facing health problems. We are still supplying vaccines to Afghanistan and Myanmar. It is time for India to step up support for neighbours, look at each one of them, sit together and see what problems they are facing” Jaishankar said

‘India will be a reliable friend’

“Sri Lanka is facing balance of payment issues. They need a regular supply of fuels and essential commodities and India will be a reliable friend. This is a time for us to demonstrate that the neighborhood first, delivers. Not in just lines of credit but in terms of investments as well” he said.

Jaishankar added that Indian tourists, businesses, and even Indian government investments will help Sri Lanka to recover from the crisis.