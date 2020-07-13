Time to focus on smart meters, says Telangana electricity regulator

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman T Sriranga Rao is keen that the electricity consumers and the State gradually transition to the smart metering system as part of the overall drive towards providing smart and efficient infrastructure.
Sharing his thoughts on why we need smart meters for today’s smart consumer, he said “Their implementation completes the loop for a smart grid network in a smart city.”
“In 2014, when Telangana was formed, the power situation was in a mess. Consumers had to face innumerable hardships due to power cuts and industries faced power holidays. From such a situation, we are witness to 24x7 power to all consumers in the State, including the farmers,” he said.
“Significantly, in the past five years, the tariff has remained the same and this is no small achievement, for a new State which had so many difficulties,” he told BusinessLine.
Referring to some recent billing issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said: “I have had discussions with the discoms, who have assured that committees set up will look into the consumer grievances and address them. All their concerns will be sorted out.”
According to the Chairman: “The present-day power sector is facing lot of problems like high AT&C losses, age-old infrastructure, power theft, billing irregularities and unpaid bills. And the implementation of the advanced metering infrastructure by deploying smart metering is an important constituent for the smart grid.”
“The State has deployed smart meters in couple of locations and they have shown excellent results. In the past, in some States, overall electricity losses were shown as losses due to the agriculture sector. That is not correct. The smart meter system will address these issues and also help the delivery of subsidies directly to the consumer,” he said.
Referring to the recent proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, he said “the general thinking is that the subsidies should be directly transferred to the consumers. These smart meters can help address this issue as well. The Central Government is also keen on implementation of smart meters.”
“The smart metering technology has been in use for many years now across many countries, and has been proven to be very effective and reliable at managing electricity consumption. It is high time we move towards deploying these and transform the existing network into a smart one,” he said.
Smart meters can definitely cut the domestic or commercial energy consumption by giving a lot of useful information to the consumer. By closely monitoring the usage pattern, a consumer can control the overall consumption of electricity and thereby help allocate the appropriate budget for the electricity consumption.
About 15-18 per cent of the energy consumed goes unbilled and is treated as part of the overall losses to the huge national electricity system. The Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a nodal agency of the Ministry of Power is also working with several States to encourage the setting up of smart meters.
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...