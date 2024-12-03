The locals in Tirupati can now have an easy darshan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala, thanks to a special facility introduced by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

As resolved by the TTD Trust Board in its recent meeting, the darshan for locals will be provided on every first Tuesday which will commence on December 3, 2024.

The darshan tokens will be issued at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati and Community Hall of Balaji Nagar in Tirumala from 5am onwards on Dec 2.

As part of the initiative, TTD will issue 2,500 tokens at Mahati Auditorium, Tirupati and 500 tokens at Community Hall, Balaji Nagar, Tirumala every month before the first Tuesday between 3:00 AM and 5:00 AM on first cum first serve basis free of cost.

The local residents shall have to bring their original Aadhar card for getting the darshan token.

Pilgrims with tokens shall enter the Foot Path (Divya Darshan) entrance for Srivari darshan along with their original Aadhar Card.

The pilgrims will be provided One Small laddu free of cost. Next Darshan eligibility is only after 90 days for those who had completed darshan under this category, as per the guidelines issued by the TTD.