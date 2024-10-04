The Supreme Court on Friday constituted an “independent” five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of two Central Bureau Investigation officers to replace the one formed by the Andhra Pradesh government to probe Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations of contaminated ghee used for the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime in the State.

The Bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanthan said it did not want the ruling Telugu Desam Party of Naidu and YSRCP of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to utilise the apex court as a “political battleground” to trade allegations at each other.

“We don’t want any political drama. Fortunately or unfortunately, both sides are warring groups,” Justice Gavai remarked orally. In a September 30 hearing, the apex court had remarked that “gods at least should be kept away from politics”.

On Friday, the court roped in the Centre, saying it too should play a role in unearthing the truth about the allegations. Besides making Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a part of the probe, the Bench brought the enquiry directly under the supervision of the Central agency’s Director.

The court’s move to give CBI a larger role in the probe was despite Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, expressing confidence in the competency of the State’s SIT. Mehta had submitted in court that there was “no issue if the investigation is conducted by the SIT [constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government]”. He had, at the most, suggested having an officer of the Central government supervise the State SIT’s probe.

Devotees’ sentiments

But the Bench on Friday emphasised the gravity of the allegations of adulterated ghee used in the manufacture of the temple prasadam.

“The allegations in the FIR has the potential of hurting the sentiments of crores of devotees/people residing worldwide,” the top court stressed.

The court clarified that the formation of the independent SIT, which would also include two Andhra Pradesh Police officers and a representative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), was a step taken to “assuage the feelings of crores of people/devotees” and must not be seen as a negative remark on the State SIT.

A deeper probe

“We clarify that the instant order should not be construed as any reflection on the independence or fairness of the officers of the SIT constituted by the State government. We are entrusting this matter to an independent agency only to assuage the feelings of crores of people/devotees having faith in the deity,” the court explained.

The court disposed of petitions, including one filed by former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, seeking a direction to constitute a committee consisting of a retired Supreme Court judge or a former High Court Chief Justice for a “deeper probe into the allegations about the preparation of prasadam” at the Tirupati temple.

The probe would be based on an FIR that ghee received in two tankers supplied on July 6 and July 12 by the same supplier was adulterated. Mr. Naidu had held a press conference on the issue on September 18.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the Andhra Pradesh government, said there was “conclusive proof that lard was used” in the ghee. He said the Chief Minister had been speaking on the completion of 100 days of government. He was responding to the stern observations from the Bench in the previous hearing about the Chief Minister’s supposed haste in calling a press conference. Rohatgi defended that the media had quoted Naidu out of context.

Mehta submitted that if there was any element of truth in the allegations, it was unacceptable.

“Devotees are spread all over the world. Food safety is also involved,” he highlighted.