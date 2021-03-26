Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll: Ex-Karnataka chief secretary Ratna Prabha is BJP candidate

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
K Ratna Prabha, former chief secretary of Karnataka, has been chosen as the BJP candidate for the upcoming by-election to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency (Reserved) slated to be held on April 17.
A native of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, she is a 1981 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, who retired from service in March 2018. After retirement, she joined the BJP.
The Tirupati seat fell vacant last year following the death of sitting MP, Balli Durga Prasad, who died of heart attack while recovering from Covid-19 last September.
Ratna Prabha, worked in various capacities in Andhra Pradesh, even though she was a Karnataka cadre officer.
The BJP is seeking to contest the by-election in league with Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena Party. She will contest against Gurumurthy, who was recently chosen as YSRCP candidate and former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi of the Congress party. Gurumurthy served as Jagan’s personal physio during the long Padayatra ahead of general elections 2019.
BJP leader Sunil Deodhar tweeted about her selection as the BJP candidate. Somu Veerraju, BJP President in AP, stated that she will be an ideal candidate with her long administrative career as a bureaucrat.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...