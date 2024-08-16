Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, an old private sector bank, has announced the appointment of Salee Sukumaran Nair as the MD & CEO of the Bank, for a period of 3 years, from the date of assuming charge, subject to the approval of the Shareholders, the bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Prior to this appointment, Nair, who started his banking career in 1987, served as the Deputy Managing Director & Chief Credit Officer of SBI (till May 2024) and was responsible for managing the credit portfolio.