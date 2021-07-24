TMC nominates former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday nominated retired IAS and former Prasar Bharati CEO, Jawhar Sircar, to the Rajya Sabha. The decision was announced via social media.
Sircar who has nearly 42 years of experience in public service is a known critic of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s functioning. He has often been vocal on social media in criticising the policies of the Centre or has been active in sharing memes against the government.
In fact, he was one of the signatories of the group of former civil servants under the aegis of the Constitutional Conduct Group, that have been raising issues relating to alleged breakdown of law and order and Covid handling in Uttar Pradesh.
“We are delighted to nominate Mr. @jawharsircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Mr Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service & was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better,” Trinamool Congress said in a tweet posted from its officials Twitter handle.
After joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1975, Sircar made a name for himself in tackling issues across districts of Bengal. He was elevated to the Union ministry of culture as secretary in November 2008, a post he served till 2012.
Between 2012 and 2016 he served as the CEO of India's public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati.
