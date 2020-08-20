TN: 5,986 persons tested positive for Covid-19 virus

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
A record high of 75,076 samples were tested for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu even as another 5,986 persons tested positive for the virus to take the tally to 3,61,435. After 5,742 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of patients who recovered from the virus crossed the 3 lakh mark to a total of 3,01,913, Another 116 died today leaving the number of active cases at 53,283.
In Chennai, another 1,177 infections were reported; 1,132 patients were discharged; 22 deaths were reported and that left the active cases in the city at 12,287.
Among the districts, the maximum number of cases was reported in Chengalpattu (462); Coimbatore (397); Cuddalore (270); Dindigul (134); Kancheerpuram (291); Kanyakumari (123); Pudukottai (102); Ranipet (145); Salem (359); Tenkasi (132); Thanjavur (117); Theni (233); Thiruvallur (393); Tiruvannamalai (109); Tirunelveli (176); Trichy (128); Vellore (124) and Virudhunagar (147), says a health bulletin.
