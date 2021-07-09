News

TN adds 3,039 new Covid cases on Friday; 57 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 09, 2021

Ritchie street, the electronics and electrical goods hub, is busy with retailers from all over Chennai and the suburbs.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

With testing of 1,51,631 samples, the number of active cases stands at 33,665.

There was an addition of 3,039 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday (3,211 on Thursday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,13,098.

After 3,411 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 33,665.

The number of deaths registered was 57, and 1,51,631 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 349; Chennai 180 infections, and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

Published on July 09, 2021

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
