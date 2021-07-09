TN adds 3,039 new Covid cases on Friday; 57 deaths

There was an addition of 3,039 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday (3,211 on Thursday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,13,098.

After 3,411 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 33,665.

The number of deaths registered was 57, and 1,51,631 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 349; Chennai 180 infections, and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.