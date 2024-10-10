Ahead of Diwali, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a bonus and ex-gratia for over 2.75 lakh eligible employees and workers of State-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for 2023-24. The State exchequer would incur an expenditure of ₹370 crore.

A government release says that Tangedco’s eligible employees; various State Transport Corporations and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would get a 8.33 per cent bonus and 11.67 per cent ex-gratia. The workers of profit-making public sector undertakings will get 20 per cent the release said.

The ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board will 10 per cent (8.33 per cent bonus and 1.67 per cent ex-gratia), the release said.