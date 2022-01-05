TN announce new lockdown restrictions to control Coronavirus

Amidst increase in the Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the State government on Wednesday announced strict lockdown restrictions in place from January 6, to control the spread of the virus. A full curfew will be imposed in the State on Sunday, January 9. However, essential services such as medical services, dispensaries, milk supply, ATM centres, goods transport and petrol diesel stocks will be allowed to operate, says a release issued by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Curfew will also be imposed across the State from 10 pm to 5 am on weekdays from January 6. During this period all shopping malls, commercial establishments, shops and restaurants are expected to close by 10 pm. However, essential activities will be allowed during this night time curfew control.

Manufacturing companies and IT services will be allowed to operate. Employees who go to work should have identity cards issued by the relevant institutions. However, companies are requested to instruct the employees of IT companies to work from home. Staff should also carry the vaccination certificates.

On lockdown Sunday, parcel service alone will be allowed in restaurants from 7 am to 10 pm, only food delivery e-commerce sites will be allowed, and not other products.

The government also announced that all colleges/ ITIs, other than medical and paramedical colleges will remain closed till January 20 to enable students to prepare for exams.

Double vaccination will be mandatory for staff/owners of commercial establishments, private establishments, cinema theatres and service sector. In cinema halls, 50 per cent seating will be allowed, the release said.

Only 50 per cent occupancy in metro train; all amusement/amusement parks are prohibited from functioning; all beaches will be permitted only for public walks and public is not allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in all places of worship, the release said.