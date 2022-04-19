TN announces measures to push investment in western region 

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a slew of initiatives that signalled its intent to develop the State’s western region into an attractive investment destination.

State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced a host of measures to make the Krishnagiri region a new investment centre and also to give a further fillip to the Coimbatore and Hosur belts in order to attract investments in the emerging industries. The Krishnagiri region has already started attracting investments from electric vehicle manufacturing sector due to its geographical advantage (proximity to Bengaluru).

The State government will establish a new SIPCOT industrial park over 3,000-acre in Krishnagiri District at an investment outlay of ₹1,800 crore, Thennarasu announced at the State assembly.

As there is a growing demand for industrial sites near Hosur in the District given locational advantages provided by the region, the government is proposing a new industrial park in Denkanikottai and Shoolagiri taluks.The park is expected to attract investment of ₹21,000 crore and create 16,800 job opportunities.

The State government will also improve roads and other infrastructure in industrial parks in Hosur and Kurubarapalli through PPP mode at an investment of ₹26 crore.

Special purpose vehicle

As Tata Group is establishing an electronics manufacturing ecosystem near Hosur with job potential for 18,000 people, the State government is proposing a 1,000 crore industrial housing project over a 100-acre site through a special purpose vehicle, created by TIDCO, TNIFMC and TEPL, to provide housing facilities for the employees.

TIDCO in collaboration with Tata Technologies Ltd will establish a common facility centre in Coimbatore at an investment of ₹500 crore for the aerospace and defence industries. This will support companies in aero-design and development, MRO, industrial robotics, avionics and mechatronics and testing among others.

The State government is also planning to set up a post-processing unit at Coimbatore at an investment of ₹50 crore for the benefit of the aerospace and defence industries.

Given the growing need for logistics infrastructure, TIDCO in collaboration with National Highways Logistics Management Ltd will set up a multimodal logistics park over a 70-acre site in Coimbatore with an investment outlay of ₹300 crore.

Thennarasu said the industries department of the State will be rechristened as “Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department as the department is promoting investments in traditional industries, emerging sectors and services.

Among other measures announced by the Minister include a proposal for an ₹500 crore multi-sector industrial park at Thanjavur through a JV with the private sector, the formation of a new Commissionerate of Investment Promotion and Facilitation organisation, the launch of new policies for hydrogen and ethanol, establishments of mini IT parks in Thanjavur and Udhagamandalam and to undertake feasibility studies for superfast rail and dedicated freight corridors, among others.