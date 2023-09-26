Chennai-based drone company Garuda Aerospace gets approval for the subsidy of the Tamil Nadu Government’s Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme. The scheme was introduced to address labour shortages in agriculture and enhance crop production capabilities.

As per the scheme, drones are subsidised for pesticide spraying and pest and disease monitoring. Farmers who acquire subsidised drones can opt for drone pilot training and licensing or alternatively hire licensed pilots. Those with bank loans for Garuda Aerospace Agri drones are also entitled for a 3 per cent interest subsidy under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, the subsidy granted will enable higher adoption of technology and enhance crop production. Drone technology is making a big impact in farming. This is just the beginning, and the demand is going to increase.