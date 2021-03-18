TN BJP announces 30-member team to campaign for polls

The BJP has announced a 30-member team led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the party’s candidate for the general election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and by-election to the Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency to be held simultaneously on April 6.

The list also includes actress Gautami Tadimalla; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; Rajnath Singh; Amit Shah; Nitin Gadkari; Nirmala Sitharaman; Smriti Irani and Tejasvi Surya, says a party press release.

As part of the AIADMK-led alliance, the BJP is contesting in 20 seats Assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-election.