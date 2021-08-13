News

TN budget: Petrol price to reduce by ₹3 per litre

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 13, 2021

Govt to reduce tax levied on petrol, to cost ₹1,160 crore to the exchequer

Tamil Nadu Government has announced that tax on petrol will be reduced by ₹3 per litre. This will annually cost ₹1,160 crore to the State government, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Also read: DMK government presents first budget, Singara Chennai 2.0 to be launched

The reduction was done as per the instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin, he said. The DMK in its manifesto had promised to reduce petrol price by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.

Published on August 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

petrol
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.