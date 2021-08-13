TN budget: Petrol price to reduce by ₹3 per litre

Tamil Nadu Government has announced that tax on petrol will be reduced by ₹3 per litre. This will annually cost ₹1,160 crore to the State government, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The reduction was done as per the instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin, he said. The DMK in its manifesto had promised to reduce petrol price by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.