A minor shuffle in the Tamil Nadu Council of ministers has been done with the induction of TRB Rajaa, son of former Union Shipping Minister and current Member of Parliament TR Baalu. This was recommended by Chief Minister MK Stalin to the Governor RN Ravi, and approved by the Governor, says a release from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor also approved the recommendation of Chief Minister to drop Milk and Dairy minister SM Nasar from the council of ministers, the release said.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the minister designate will be held on Thursday at 10.30 am at the Raj Bhavan, the release said.