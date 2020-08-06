TN Chamber urges CM to completely lift lockdown

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai has urged the State Chief Minister to lift the lockdown immediately or from August 15 and to dispense with the lockdown on Sundays. The chamber also asked to permit inter-district movement of private vehicles to resurrect and revive the heavily battered industrial and trade activity in the State.

Representatives of the Chamber met Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palanisamy during his visit to the Temple City this morning and discussed the industry’s woes.

Justifying their demand for lifting of the lockdown completely, N Jegatheesan, President, TNCCIM said people have been adequately sensitised and forewarned about the deadly virus. The government should focus on awareness initiatives and take stringent action against those violating Standard Operating Procedures like maintaining social distance, wearing face mask and washing their hands frequently.

The Chamber also stressed the need for doing away with the e-pass and permit free movement of private cars and other vehicles between district, in the interest of the trade.

People’s livelihood is as important as people’s lives. The government should therefore take positive steps to revive industrial activity and growth in TN, said S Rethinavelu, Senior President, TNCCIM.