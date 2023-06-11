Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Sunday, inaugurated completed projects worth ₹1,367 crore in Salem, and laid the foundation for new initiatives at an estimated ₹236 crore.

The CM inaugurated a number of completed projects, including a renovated bus stand, multi-storeyed parking lots, additional classrooms in schools, new buildings for primary health centers, new roads among others, a government release said.

The Ilampillai integrated drinking water scheme and the district disaster relief centre at the Salem Steel plant were among the others.

Also read: TN CM Stalin inaugurates Tamil Nadu Technology Hub

He also laid the foundation stone for 331 projects, totalling an estimated ₹236 crore.

Later, Stalin distributed various government initiatives to beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a 16 ft. statue of late DMK President and former CM M Karunanidhi at the Perarignar Anna Park in this district, located about 300 km from state capital, Chennai.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit