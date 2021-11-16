TN CM Stalin launches State undertaking’s new cement brand ‘Valimai’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday introduced a new brand of cement — Valimai — produced by State government undertaking Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation (TANCEM) at a lower price than private players amid concerns raised by the construction industry on the steep rise in prices of materials such as cement and steel.

Valimai cement, which comes with properties such as greater compression strength, quick setting and heat resistance, will be available in two variants, priced at ₹350 and ₹365 per 50 kg bag, said State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu during the launch at the State Secretariat.

17 lakh tonnes combined capacity

TANCEM commenced operation in 1970 and initially operated with one cement plant at Alangulam in Virudhunagar district with a capacity of 2 lakh tonnes per annum. In the subsequent years, two more cement plants in Ariyalur district with a total capacity of 15 lakh tonnes per annum were set up. Thus, the combined capacity of three plants is 17 lakh tonnes a year.

Valimai is the second product of TANCEM, which has been marketing its first cement under the brand name ‘Arasu’. Thennarasu had earlier announced that TANCEM would introduce a new cement brand ‘Valimai’.

Initially, TANCEM plans to sell about 30,000 tonnes of Valimai cement a month. This is in addition to 90,000 tonnes of Arasu cement being sold in the open market.