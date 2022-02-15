Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reacting to the Centre filing DRHP with SEBI to sell 5 per cent of its stake on Monday urged the Centre to roll-back the 'ill-thought-out decision' and save LIC.

LIC over the years has catered to the needs of crores of Indians, earned their trust and has provided social security with its efficient functioning. The Centre’s act of filing DRHP with SEBI to sell 5 per cent of its stake is undoubtedly a move towards privatisation and quite undesirable, Stalin tweeted.

It goes without saying that this is neither in the interests of our people nor the organisation. An ideal government shall build institutions instead of involving itself in a selling spree. "I urge the Union Govt to roll-back this ill-thought-out decision and save LIC India Forever," he tweeted.