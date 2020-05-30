TN CM woos investments, writes to global firms

The letters to the global CEOs outline the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of the State and offers ‘excellent’ support for business and industry to further their growth and promises a customised incentive package as per their requirement.

The steps taken by the government is already showing results as the State recently signed MoUs with 17 foreign companies involving investments of ₹15,128 crore. This shows that Tamil Nadu is the best destination for investment even in this pandemic situation, said a government press release.

Palaniswami has taken several steps for attracting foreign investments into Tamil Nadu. This included the launch of Yaadhum Oorey portal, Country Specific Investment Facilitation Desks and Diplomatic Outreach Programmes. He has also constituted a special Investment Promotion Task Force under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary for attracting these investments.

A government press release said that due to the impact of Covid on the world economy, many overseas industries are likely to exit from certain countries and relocate their manufacturing activities in countries like India.

In a bid to attract foreign investment to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has written to 13 heads of global electronic companies including Apple CEO Tim Cook; Samsung’s President and CEO Kim Hyun Suk; Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos; and HP’s President and CEO Enrique.

