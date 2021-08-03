News

TN: Coronavirus cases drop to 1,908

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 03, 2021

Chennai reported 1,157 new cases (1,712 discharged) to take the total infections in the city to 82,128.

Chennai reported a slight increase in new Covid19 cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined to 1,908 (1,957 on Monday). However, Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 203 (189) but Coimbatore saw a drop to 208 (219). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

The total number of infections in the State increased to 25,65,452

After 2,047 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 20,217.

The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,45,585 samples were tested.

Published on August 03, 2021

Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
Covid-19
