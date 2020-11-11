News

TN Covid-19 cases cross 7.5-lakh mark

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

Total coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 7.50-lakh mark at 7,50,409 after 2,184 infections were reported in the State in the last 24 hours.

However, after 2,210 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined further to 18,655. There were 28 deaths registered and 77,309 samples tested.

Chennai added 571 infections; 620 patients were discharged and 13 deaths were reported.

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 189 followed by Thiruvallur (148) and Chengalpattu (142), says data by the State Health Ministry.

