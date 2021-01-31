TN: Covid-19 lockdown extended till Feb 28 with further relaxations

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Covid-19 lockdown that ends on Sunday in Tamil Nadu has been extended till February 28 with more relaxations even as the daily number of Coronavirus cases in the State has been less than 550 in the last ten days, says a press release issued by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.
In-person classes for standards IX and XI, undergraduate and postgraduate, including diploma courses, in arts and science, technical, engineering, agricultural, fisheries and veterinary colleges and universities will resume from February 8. Already, classes for 10 and 12 have been functioning for the last one month.
The State government on Sunday allowed 100 per cent occupancy (from the present 50 per cent) of seats in cinema halls, including those inside multiplexes and shopping malls. It also allowed petrol bunks to function round-the-clock; and opening up swimming pools and exhibition halls.
From February 1, indoor auditoriums have been permitted with 50 per cent seat occupancy (or a maximum of 600 persons) for social, political, religious, recreational, sports, cultural and educational events, says the press release.
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...