TN: Covid-19 lockdown extended till Feb 28 with further relaxations

The Covid-19 lockdown that ends on Sunday in Tamil Nadu has been extended till February 28 with more relaxations even as the daily number of Coronavirus cases in the State has been less than 550 in the last ten days, says a press release issued by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

In-person classes for standards IX and XI, undergraduate and postgraduate, including diploma courses, in arts and science, technical, engineering, agricultural, fisheries and veterinary colleges and universities will resume from February 8. Already, classes for 10 and 12 have been functioning for the last one month.

The State government on Sunday allowed 100 per cent occupancy (from the present 50 per cent) of seats in cinema halls, including those inside multiplexes and shopping malls. It also allowed petrol bunks to function round-the-clock; and opening up swimming pools and exhibition halls.

From February 1, indoor auditoriums have been permitted with 50 per cent seat occupancy (or a maximum of 600 persons) for social, political, religious, recreational, sports, cultural and educational events, says the press release.