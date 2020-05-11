Tamil Nadu: Covid cases cross 8,000

Tamil Nadu reported a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases with 798 people infected taking the tally to 8,002. Chennai alone contributed 538 cases to end at 4,371.

Tiruvallur reported 97 cases; Chengalpattu 90; Ariyalur 33 and rest of in other districts like Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram.

Number of active cases was 5,895.

A total of 92 patients were discharged today to take the tally to 2,051. Six persons died due to the virus to take the total deaths to 53.

A total of 11,862 blood samples were tested today, said a government bulletin on Covid-19.