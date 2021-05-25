News

TN: Covid infections drop slightly on May 25

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 25, 2021

Active Covid cases were at 3,06,652 in count

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday declined further to 34,285 as against 34,867 on Monday.

After 28,745 Covid-19 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 3,06,652.

There were 468 deaths registered and 1,71,866 samples tested.

Chennai reported 4,041 cases followed by Coimbatore with 3,632 cases; Chengalpattu (1,870); Tiruppur (1,854); Erode (1,555); Tiruvallur (1,425); Madurai (1,358); Trichy (1,110) and Kanyakumari (1,123).

On Tuesday, a total of 2,24,544 persons were administered Covid-19 vaccines as against 92,614 on Monday, according to State health and family welfare department data.

Published on May 25, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
