TN: Covid infections drop slightly on May 25

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday declined further to 34,285 as against 34,867 on Monday.

After 28,745 Covid-19 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 3,06,652.

There were 468 deaths registered and 1,71,866 samples tested.

Chennai reported 4,041 cases followed by Coimbatore with 3,632 cases; Chengalpattu (1,870); Tiruppur (1,854); Erode (1,555); Tiruvallur (1,425); Madurai (1,358); Trichy (1,110) and Kanyakumari (1,123).

On Tuesday, a total of 2,24,544 persons were administered Covid-19 vaccines as against 92,614 on Monday, according to State health and family welfare department data.