TN: Daily Covid spread exceeds 1,000 again

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The number of daily cases of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu again crossed the 1,000 on Friday with 1,087 cases reported for the first time since December 29, 2020.
Chennai reported the highest numbers (421) followed by Coimbatore (102) and Chengalpattu (105).
The increase since February-end has been mainly attributed to family clusters following weddings and funerals, and the lack of compliance among the public in following safety precautions such as wearing face masks and social distancing.
The total number of infections in the State as on Friday was 8.64 lakh with 8.45 lakh recovering.
Since the infection started to spread from March 2020 end, for the first time the daily infection crossed the 1,000-mark on May 31 and reached a peak of around 6,000 in August but since then there has been a steady decline.
The daily transmission number came down to less than 1,000 on December 29, 2020; and to less than 500 in early February, but has started to climb since then.
So far, 12,582 have died due to the virus, and the number of active cases under treatment is 6,690.
The State government also increased the number of samples tested to over 65,000 in the last few days.
As on Friday, the total number of persons vaccinated reached 19,66,845.
