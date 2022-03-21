TN defence corridor to attract investment of over ₹11,000 crore

MoUs for a potential investment of ₹11,103 crore by 39 industries in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor have been signed. Currently, the actual investment in the corridor is ₹2,217 crore, Union Minister for State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP from the State, P Wilson, on Monday, based on information provided by the State government.

Defence Industrial Corridors were established in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to attract over ₹10,000 crore investments each . The State governments provide and support development of infrastructure facilities like connecting roads, electricity, water and sewage systems for developing the corridors.

The memorandum presented by the Tamil Nadu Minister of Industries to the Union Minister of Defence in September 2021 contained proposals for setting up of testing and certification infrastructure, DRDO labs, commercial production units for AEWCS (airborne early warning and control system), transfer of defence land, and formation of a joint venture with HAL. The concerned departments/organisations have been advised to take appropriate action as per their extant guidelines and procedures.

63 pacts signed for UP

Meanwhile, in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, a total of 63 MoUs have been signed as on date, with a potential investment of ₹8,764 crore. The current actual investment in the corridor is ₹1,552 crore, the minister said, adding that the information was provided by the UP government.