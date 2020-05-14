TN: Expert team suggests phased exit from lockdown

A further 447 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of affected to 9,674. In Chennai 363 more have been affected to take its total to 5,625.

The number of active Coronavirus cases is 7,365 while 2,240 infected patients have recovered.

A total of 11,965 samples were tested today. Two more patients taking the toll to 66.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told newspersons that the mortality rate of 0.67 per cent in the State was one of the lowest in the country. “We are taking all measures to ensure that the virus is contained and the infected patients are taken care well,” he said.

The Minister said 22 persons who returned to the State from Maharashtra tested positive. Similarly, two persons who returned from Qatar reported positive, he added.

Meanwhile, a team of medical experts which met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recommended that the lockdown should be relaxed in a phased manner and not at one go.

The experts were happy with the measures taken by the State government in containing the virus; in the number of tests carried out every day (one of the highest in the country), and advised to follow the guidelines given by the Centre and various health organisations, the Minister said.