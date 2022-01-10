News

TN extends Covid-19 lockdown till January 31

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 10, 2022

Total lockdown on January 16

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till January 31. There will be a total lockdown (except essential services) on January 16. There will be no entry for devotees in places of worship from January 14 to 18, stated the State government release.

In view of the Pongal festival during the weekend, special buses will be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity.

In addition to today’s announcement, all the existing lockdown restrictions announced from January 6 to 10 will be in place till January 31, the release said.

Meanwhile, the State on Monday reported 13,958 new coronavirus cases as against 12,895 persons on Sunday.

Chennai reported 6,190 infections (6,186) followed by Chengapattu (1,696) and Coimbatore (602).

After 2,547 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 62,767.

There were 11 deaths registered and 1,35,266 samples tested, says a State Health department bulletin.

Published on January 10, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Omicron
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like