TN Finance Minister urges Nabard for higher allocation of funds next year

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday urged Nabard for higher allocation of funds next year considering that the State is in a growing phase, and is coming out from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nabard’s financial support for Tamil Nadu in 2019-20 was ₹14,458 crore; in 2020-21 it increased substantially to ₹27,135 crore; in 2021-22 it is expected to be around ₹40,000 crore and in 2022-23 the target is ₹50,000 crore.
Rajan observed that while there was about 100 per cent increase in fund allocation between 2019 and 2021, between 2021 and 2022 it was only a 50 per cent increase and for next year the increase is only 25 per cent. “I would urge you (Nabard) to reconsider, and if you can, allocate a bit more. This is taking in to consideration the State’s economy, which is growing, and also being in the recovery stage after the pandemic and that every sector has been seriously impacted,” he said addressing at the State credit seminar organised by Nabard in Chennai.
The minister said that need of the hour is for banks to do a lot of granular, micro and focussed lending to individuals, farmers, small and micro business owners. This has to be done with the help of the State cooperative banks, which have such a wide spread that no banks can emulate that reach. For this, a lot of data (real time) and execution at the grass root level is critical, Rajan said.
The State government has laid a lot of focus on providing data-driven governance, which would bring in transparency in administration and better connectivity with all the departments in execution on the ground, he added.
At the event, the minister also released Nabard’s State Focus Paper 2022-23. The paper is produced annually to serve as a reference document for preparation of Annual Credit Plan by bankers and also for State government departments to plan for infrastructure linkages and a support system for optimum off-take of credit.
The minister also gave away awards for the best performing banks under SHG-Bank Linkage Programme and Financial Inclusion.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...