TN Industries Minister TRB Rajaa | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

There has been nearly 60 per cent conversion in the MoUs signed by the Tamil Nadu government with various companies at the Global Investors Meet held in Chennai in January, said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa. Out of the 631 MoUs signed, 379 are at ‘advanced stages’ of closure, he said in the Assembly on Friday.

The minister also announced that the State government will soon announce three policies - Space Tech; Circular Economy Investment Promotion and Toy Manufacturing. These policies will help the State attract investment in the respective sectors, he said, while making various announcements related to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.

The minister also announced that a sum of ₹10,788 crore will be invested in setting up new SIPCOT Industrial Paris in various places, including Chennai Outer Ring Road, Tiruvallur, Gummudipoondi, Ottapidaram, Sriperumbudur and Kunnam.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation will disburse loans worth ₹2,100 crore to MSMEs via bill financing, he said.

A desk of Guidance Tamil Nadu to be established in Tokyo to bring investments from that country and Tourism Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell to be established at Guidance Tamil Nadu, the minister said.

TANCEM will start producing M Sand at the Alankulam plant, the minister said.

TIDEL Neo Park will be set up in Tiruvannamalai and Karur, he said.