TN Government allows reopening of schools, colleges from November 16

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Tamil Nadu government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till November 30 with a lot more relaxations, including reopening of schools (from class 9 to 12), colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions from November 16.
Suburban trains can be operated based on the Centre's decision and adhering to SoPs. Already, these trains are being operated from early this month for government staff only.
From November 10, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed but with 50 per cent occupancy. Similarly, amusement parks, conference halls, auditoriums, zoos and museums can be reopened with SoP in place, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami said in a press release.
Religious gatherings, cultural events and political meetings can be organised from November 16 with a maximum of 100 persons. However, beaches, swimming pools and tourist spots will remain shut.
Coronavirus cases
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dipped further to 2,511 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,24,522. After 3,848 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 22,164.
There were 31 deaths and 70,767 samples tested.
Chennai reported an additional 690 infections; 794 covid-19 patients were discharged and 12 deaths were registered.
After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 241 followed by Chengalpattu (148); Salem (145); and Thiruvallur (133), according to State health ministry data.
