TN government allows tea, sweet shops to reopen from June 14

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 13, 2021

E-seva centres can also resume activity

Tamil Nadu government today announced further relaxation from June 14 by allowing tea shops to function in 27 non-hotspot districts, including Chennai, where Covid-19 spread has declined. However, parcels are allowed only from 6 am to 5 pm.

The government has also allowed the sale of sweets and savouries, and e-seva centres to resume.

Last week when the state government announced the opening of Tasmac shops and not tea shops, many in the social media commented that tea shops should also be allowed as lakhs of people, including workers and immigrants, are dependent on the shops every day.

