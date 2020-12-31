TN government extends Covid-19 lockdown till January 31

The Tamil Nadu government has further extended the Covid-19 general lockdown till January 31, 2021, but with several relaxations. The present lockdown ends on December 31, 2020.

From January 1, all religious places of worship can be kept open as per normal timings. Film and serial shootings can take place without any restrictions on the number of crew members. Indoor events can be held with 50 per cent occupancy or with not more than 200 people, according to a State government press release.

On the last day of Pongal (January 16), beaches will be shut for the public to avoid people gathering in large numbers.

The present e-registration system will continue for people travelling to Tamil Nadu from other States except Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

No New Year celebrations will be permitted in restaurants, hotels, clubs and resorts, including beaches. There will be no entry in beaches on December 31 and January 1, says a Government Order.

Meanwhile, there was an additional 937 coronavirus in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,18,014.

However, after 1,038 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,501.

There were 13 deaths registered and 68,761 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 259 cases. In all the other 36 districts, the infection number was less than 100, according to data released by the State Health ministry.