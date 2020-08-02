TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessment at the private Kauvery Hospital in the city.

As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital, says a press release from the hospital.

Meanwhile, another 5,875 persons in the State were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours to take the total infections to 2,57,613.

After 5,517 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 1,96,483), the number of active cases was 56,998.

The total number of persons who died due to the virus increased by 98 to take the total fatalities in the State to 4,132. Total number of samples tested today was 60,344.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,065 cases (total 1,01,951) were reported; 1,303 Covid-patients were discharged and 17 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 12,190.