Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has given his consent to promulgate an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and to regulate online games in the State. This comes after the State government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 26 approved it.

On June 10, Stalin announced in the Assembly the formation of a committee headed by former Judge of the Madras High Court, Justice K Chandru, to look into the adverse effects of online rummy. This was decided after incidents of online gaming addicts losing money and falling into a debt trap..

The Committee submitted its report to Stalin in two weeks, and it was placed for the consideration of the Cabinet on the same day.

Further, based on the survey conducted by the School Education Department on the impact of online games on school children, the comments received from the general public and the feedback received from the consultation meeting held with the opinion-sharing public, a draft ordinance was prepared in consultation with the Law Department on August 29, and placed before the cabinet meeting held that day to discuss an ordinance banning online rummy and other games

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be convened on October 17, according to speaker M Appavu.