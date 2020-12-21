TN govt bans celebrations on New Year eve and January 1

After Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu government has banned celebrations on New Year’s eve and on January 1 in beaches, hotels, clubs, beach resorts and on the roads as part of a preventive measure to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

According to a State government press release, the entry will be banned on beaches on those two days.

Meanwhile, there was an addition of 1,071 Covid-19 cases in the State, taking the total number of infections in the State to 8,07,962. After 1,157 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,495.

Nearly, 12 deaths were reported and 63,016 samples were tested.

In Chennai, there were 306 new cases reported, followed by Coimbatore with 109 infections. In all the other 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100, with Perambalur district reporting zero cases, according to the state health department.