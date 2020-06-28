TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the probe into the death of a father-son duo, alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday.
The inspector of Sathankulam police station where the duo was allegedly thrashed has been suspended and replaced with a new official in his place, police said in Tuticorin.
The Opposition DMK said the Chief Minister had ordered for a CBI probe due to “intense pressure” from people and political parties, besides the media.
The government’s decision will be informed to the Madras High Court, which is seized of the matter, and secure its approval before transferring the case to the central agency, Palaniswami told reporters in Salem.
“The government has decided that the CBI will probe the case,” Palaniswami said.
He recalled the court had by itself taken cognizance of the matter.
However, the family of the victims said they will wait for the next hearing in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, when reporters sought their response to the chief minister’s announcement on handing over the probe to CBI.
DMK President M K Stalin said if the government had the determination to provide justice in this matter, those allegedly involved in the incident would not be “roaming free” even now.
“The chief minister has transferred the probe to the CBI due to intense pressure from the people, political parties and the media,” he said in a tweet.
P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for ‘violating’ lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with their relatives alleging they were severely thrashed at Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.
The incident has triggered a national furore, leading to the suspension of five policemen, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors.
On Sunday, Palaniswami further said guidelines have already been issued to police on how to deal with the public and traders, indicating that the men in khaki must have a humane approach towards them.
“They have been advised that public cannot be disturbed.
If there is any issue, a case has to be filed and due action taken,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan said guidelines laid down for police on handling arrests or accused persons include not even using hurtful language against them, even as beating them up was “unlawful.”
He told reporters that there are a number of guidelines, besides Supreme Court directions, vis-a-vis arrests.
“Assault and torture (of the arrested) should not be done. As far as the Greater Chennai Police or the state police is concerned, we have reiterated that even language that could hurt someone should not be used,” he said.
“Beating up is wrong, unlawful. We have been insisting this to all officials, personnel and police stations,” he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
Do not rush to exit when delisting offers come up in depressed markets
SBI (₹184.6)The stock of SBI, which opened on a positive note last week, faced a hurdle at ₹192 – the 23.6 per ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...