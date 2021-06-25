TN govt forms panel to revive tourism sector

Tamil Nadu government has constituted a committee for post Covid-19 recovery plan for the tourism sector.

The 16-member committee under the chairmanship of Director of Tourism consists of officials from various government departments; representations from the travel and hospitality industries and from CII, says a Government Order.

The Director of Tourism will immediately convene the committee meeting to come up with a revival plan for the tourism sector, and suggest Covid-19 SoPs for tourists and submit the same to the government, the order said.