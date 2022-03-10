TN govt issues orders to implement Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme

The Tamil Nadu government plans to harness the talents of the will monitor, identify issues and aid decision making to implement various flagship and priority schemes in the State under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fellowship Programme (TNCMFP).

In an order dated March 3, the Government said that the Fellows will monitor, identify issues and aid decision making in respect of the assigned programmes to address the gaps and optimise qualitative delivery of services.

TNCMFP is envisaged to be one of the prestigious programmes in the public policy and service domain in the country. The main objectives of TNCMFP are to create a pool of knowledgeable and action-oriented resources to work on policy efficacy, identify gaps, build internationally referred benchmarks for policy and programme outcomes. It will develop Key Performance Indicators for service delivery and to compare against the global best practices, the order said.

The government has identified 12 thematic areas, including augmentation of water resources and housing for all, for synergies in implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the sectoral programmes.

It has been proposed to engage 30 Fellows under the TNCMFP. It has also been proposed to engage Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirapalli, as the academic partner.

The TNCMFP will commence with the first batch 2022-2024 at an estimated cost of ₹5.66 crore and also financial sanction for a sum of ₹41 lakh for 2021-2022. The Special Programme Implementation Department will be the nodal department for the same, the order.