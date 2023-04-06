Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday said a new IT park will be set up in Tiruchirappalli at a cost of ₹600 crore, among other major announcements pertaining to the development of industrial infrastructure in the State.

With a view to expand the IT development across the State, a state-of-the-art IT park with about 10 lakh sq ft will be established at Panjappur near Tiruchirappalli. The project is expected to create about 10,000 jobs for IT graduates, he said.

Also, two mini IT parks will be set up at Karaikudi and Rasipuram at a cost of ₹70 crore. These IT parks will have a space of about 50,000 sq ft each.

Industrial park

TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) will establish an industrial park over 250 acres in Thiruvallur district for the defence electronics segment at a cost of ₹100 crore. This is to support the units that are engaged in the production of strategic electronics and drones. The project is expected to generate jobs for about 3,000 people.

Thennarasu also announced projects to set up the hostel and dormitory facilities at three industrial parks —Shoolagiri, Irrungattukottai, and Cheyyar — for workers at a cost of ₹50 crore.

TM Anbarasan, State Minister for MSMEs and Rural & Cottage Industries, announced at the Assembly that Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Ltd (SIDCO) will establish plug-and-play infrastructure for MSMEs at Guindy Industrial Estate, Zuzuwadi (near Hosur) and K Pudur (Madurai) at a total cost of ₹224 crore.

He also said SIPCOT will establish new industrial parks at Kothakottai in Pudukottai district (55 acres at a cost of ₹26 crore), Mullikolathur village (28 acres at a cost of ₹14 crore), and Viyavur village in Kancheepuram District (43 acres at a cost of ₹39 crore) and Muthur in Palayamkottai region in Tirunelveli district (24 acres at a cost of ₹14 crore).