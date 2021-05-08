TN govt plans to set up counters to sell remdesivir in other districtsStrap: Move aimed at cracking down black marketing of the Covid drug

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Chennai, May 8
In a major relief for Covid-19 patients and their relatives living in various districts, the Tamil Nadu government plans to open counters in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tiruchirapalli to sell the critical anti-viral drug Remdesivir.
They need not come to Chennai to buy the drug, said Health Minister M Subramanian on Saturday.
As there is a huge demand for the drug and to avoid black marketing, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation sells it directly to patients only at the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) in Chennai. Relatives from across the State undergo a lot of ordeals to procure it by standing in the long queue. Many even join the queue overnight to get the drug in the morning.
The 6-vial drug is available in the MRP of ₹9,480 while it is traded five to eight times higher in the black market. Some manufactured in other countries are also available in the black market. Last week, four persons were arrested in the State for trying to sell Remdesivir at ₹20,000.
In his first media interaction after taking over as the minister, Subramanian said like in KMC, the drug would be supplied in other districts.
Subramanian inspected the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital where 500 more oxygen-supported beds are being set up. Nearly 12,500 more oxygen-supported beds are getting ready across the State, he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...